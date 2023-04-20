ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor admits the club are banging ‘our heads against a brick wall' in their search for an emergency loan signing to provide goalkeeping cover.

Rookie keeper Robbie Hemfrey was thrust on for a debut in Tuesday's draw with Burnley after Josh Vickers suffered a groin injury, with Viktor Johansson already struggling with a shoulder injury.

It potentially leaves the relegation-threatened Millers without a senior keeper heading into Saturday's game against Bristol City.

Rules give English Football League clubs special dispensation to bring in a keeper from another EFL club on loan as emergency cover, but Taylor admits the search is proving problematic.He said: "In terms of the loan market, we have been banging our heads against a few brick walls to bring in the type of goalkeeper we need.

"It's difficult. We can identify all the number twos and threes and goalkeepers playing elsewhere. It's whether they are going to be allowed out for an emergency loan which is what we need - seven days of cover and two games within those seven days.

"So many clubs and teams have so much to play for that they can't afford to take the risk, which I understand. It doesn't help our cause at the moment and my sleep levels."

Vickers is to undergo a scan today (Thursday) and is very doubtful for the weekend, while a decision will be made on Johansson tomorrow.Taylpor, whose side welcome Cardiff City on a relegation six-pointer next Thursday, said: "I don't think Josh will be anywhere near close enough.

"In all honesty, Viktor is still in a lot of pain and a lack of movement there, but Viktor being the player he is, he wants to put himself forward.