Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor provides updates on Cafu and Grant Hall and why the Millers will be in a position of strength for once against Bristol City
Midfielder Cafu has been sidelined for the club’s last four matches, while defender Hall has yet to feature this term with both having been suffering from hamstring issues.
The duo are back in training, with Taylor having also revealed that Lee Peltier, who made his return from the bench at old club Cardiff City at the weekend, is in contention to start.
On his team news for the encounter with the Robins on Wednesday, Taylor - who will celebrate his first anniversary in charge of the club - commented: “Yes, they (Cafu and Hall) should be involved.
“We will make a decision tomorrow as to who starts and in what capacity they can start (be involved).
Pelts got through his 20 minutes at the weekend, so he’s potentially in line for a start.
“All of a sudden, three senior ones who have that know-how about them should hopefully be available and we pray that we get through tomorrow (Tuesday training) unscathed.
“We had nothing from the weekend. And we will see where it takes us.
“Sean Morrison and Hakeem Odoffin are on the grass and Jamie Lindsay is not far away. Close to the international break, we are going to have a few more bodies.
“I think I am right in saying that if we don’t pick up any injuries in training tomorrow, it will be the strongest that the squad has been in terms of the bench.
“We’ll be able to name all the substitutes and they will have a little bit of quality and experience up there as well.”