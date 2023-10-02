ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor is optimistic that Cafu and Grant Hall will make their returns from injury in Wednesday night’s Championship home game with Bristol City - and is hopeful that the club’s bench options will be at their strongest level so far this season.

Midfielder Cafu has been sidelined for the club’s last four matches, while defender Hall has yet to feature this term with both having been suffering from hamstring issues.

The duo are back in training, with Taylor having also revealed that Lee Peltier, who made his return from the bench at old club Cardiff City at the weekend, is in contention to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his team news for the encounter with the Robins on Wednesday, Taylor - who will celebrate his first anniversary in charge of the club - commented: “Yes, they (Cafu and Hall) should be involved.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Getty Images.

“We will make a decision tomorrow as to who starts and in what capacity they can start (be involved).

Pelts got through his 20 minutes at the weekend, so he’s potentially in line for a start.

“All of a sudden, three senior ones who have that know-how about them should hopefully be available and we pray that we get through tomorrow (Tuesday training) unscathed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had nothing from the weekend. And we will see where it takes us.

“Sean Morrison and Hakeem Odoffin are on the grass and Jamie Lindsay is not far away. Close to the international break, we are going to have a few more bodies.

“I think I am right in saying that if we don’t pick up any injuries in training tomorrow, it will be the strongest that the squad has been in terms of the bench.