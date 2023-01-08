ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Matt Taylor said he took responsibility for his side’s exit from the FA Cup at the first hurdle, shot down 4-1 at Ipswich Town.

Two second-half goals within five minutes of each other from Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo helped secure a third round success for the hosts in a game with three penalties.

Cameron Humphreys opened the scoring at Portman Road, only for Conor Washington to equalise for the visitors from the spot.

However, Chaplin and Ladapo gave the hosts control, before Wes Burns’ penalty confirmed the hosts’ place in the fourth round for the first time in 13 years as League One prevailed over the Championship.

FAMILIAR FACE: Ipswich Town's Freddie Ladapo scores against former club Rotherham United at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA

“Up until Ipswich scored their first penalty I was relatively pleased with where we were in the game,” Millers’ boss Taylor. “But on the back of the goal we capitulated and that showed our lack of confidence at the moment.

“Was it a penalty? Probably not. Did we score a goal in the first half that shouldn’t have been disallowed? Yes. Are things going against us at the moment? Of course they are. But the scoreline at the end shouldn’t be a reflection on what the boys did today.

“I take the responsibility and the blame for the mistakes that were made. It is happening too often and has been happening for a long time now. Every time we make an error we seemed to get punished for it.”

Ipswich Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Keogh, Edmundson, Davis (Edwards 76), Evans, Humphreys, Chaplin (Leigh 77), Aluko (Harness 68), Jackson (Burns 77), Ladapo (Ahadme 83). Unused substitutes: Morsy, Coleman, Burgess, Luongo.Rotherham United: Johansson, Harding, Wood, Humphreys, Kioso (Ogbene 70), Odofin, Bramall, Ferguson (Barlaser 70), Rathbone, Lindsay (McCart 75), Washington. Unused substitutes: Bola, Hemfrey, Warne, Douglas.Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear).

