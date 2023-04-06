ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Matt Taylor has lauded the impact of defender Cameron Humphreys - and has cited his improved prowess in the air as a key area of progression this year.

The former Manchester City defender joined the club on a three-year deal last summer following the expiration of his contract with Belgian First Division A side Zulte Waregem.

The former England U19 international has enjoyed a good winter with the Millers in particular and has become an important mainstay of the side in the process, according to Taylor.

Humphreys is one of several Millers players 'managing' an injury issue - with the defender having a slight knee concern - but it is unlikely to prevent him from being involved in the club's Easter programme, which sees them host West Brom on Good Friday and visit Norwich City on Easter Monday.

Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

On Humphreys, 24, Taylor said: "He's been a mainstay of that defence with his physicality and his mobility. I tell him every single day: Be the best defender you can be. Defend first and foremost.

"I say that to him because I know he can play football and he knows he can play football. Players with his capabilities and attributes can sometimes have the wrong intent as a defender.

"They think about control and decision-making and passing and skill first as opposed to the actual foundation on which their game should be built. He has shown that foundation in recent weeks. And then he can still play football.

"He adds really good 'legs' into that backline. He's improving his aerial capacity. Very rarely does he get done on the turn or on the run. His mobile aspect is key. And he can step in when needed.

"He's young, and I really like working with young players who want to improve. His potential is huge. He's not 6ft 2in and the usual profile of a centre-half but he doesn't get beaten up in the air.