Bringing in another wing-back option is a big priority for Warne before the summer window closes, with Peter Kioso (groin) out until mid-October.

On the prospects of a new arrival before the weekend trip to QPR, Warne is confident, although the player would be unlikely to be involved against the R's.

On the chances of new signing, Warne said: "Yes, it is a possibility. I don't think I will be able to bring him into play.

Paul Warne.

"It will be more like bringing him into the building. I don't think it is fair to get someone to travel down and train with the group in one day and know everything and then play. It will probably be an inclusion for Tuesday if I can get him in for then.

"I know the club are really keen for him to come here and the lad is really keen. After we spoke, the agent sent a voice text straightaway saying 'The player wants to come to you'. I know he's got other options and other clubs are chasing him. Unless they send him a private jet to persuade him, I think we have got a really good chance.

"But as always until I see him in front of me, I wait with bated breath, but I am pretty confident."

Meanwhile, Warne has said there is a chance of any fringe players not involved in the club's first-plans who are frustrated at their lack of opportunities.

He said: "I don't want hostages here and people who don't think they are going to play, so everyone is unlikely to loan potentially."

Tom Eaves could be involved from the bench in West London, while further positive news should be Josh Kayode return to training on Monday.

Whether ex-Hull City striker Eaves has a chance of featuring against Rangers, Warne said: "He will have a chance of being involved in the squad.