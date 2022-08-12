Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking earlier this week, Millers chief Paul Warne said he was hopeful of bringing in a new forward ahead of Saturday's home game with Reading and felt that the deal was 'pretty close.'

But the situation appears to have now changed ahead of the weekend – in another transfer blow for the Millers.

Warne, speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, said: "I was really confident on Wednesday night but prior to this conversation, I have heard Chinese whispers he has gone somewhere else.

"I will try and get hold of the agent and find out exactly what happened. It doesn't look that positive at this moment in time.

"It's like smoke signals coming through. That is my gut feeling. I haven't been 100 per cent told. That's what it feels like, I have heard rumblings he might have gone elsewhere.

"Of course it is frustrating when you don't get the players you want and you've put all the work in. It's even more frustrating when you get to the last step and it gets taken away from you.

"What can I do? I will find out the ins and outs of it.