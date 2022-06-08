Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has been linked with the vacant coaching position at Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Lancashire club, who parted company with Tony Mowbray at the end of last season, are conducting another round of interviews this week with a view to making an appointment next week before players return for pre-season.

Rovers are down to a final three in terms of preferred candidates and reports across the Pennines suggest that the club could approach an in-work manager.

Warne, who has achieved a hat-trick of instant promotions back to the Championship in his time at Rotherham, has been mooted as a potential contender alongside Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, who was born in Blackburn.

Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson is regarded as favourite, still, to take over at Ewood Park. Picture: Michael Regan/PA

But The Yorkshire Post understands there has been no contact between Blackburn and Rotherham regarding Warne as it stands.

A host of candidates have been linked with the vacant position at Ewood Park following the exit of Mowbray.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal and ex-Norwich chief Daniel Farke were spoken to by the Rovers hierarchy, but they have since been appointed by Al Wahda FC and Borussia Monchengladbach respectively.

Michael Beale and Neil Critchley were also under consideration from Blackburn, ahead of linking up with QPR and Aston Villa.

Everton coach Duncan Ferguson remains favourite for the job, with ex-Celtic chief Ronny Deila also in the frame.

