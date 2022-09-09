Rotherham United boss Paul Warne on kudos for award nominee Richard Wood at home

But when the Rotherham United captain was informed that he was on the short-list for the Championship's monthly player gong for August, he was genuinely touched and rightly so.

The nomination of Wood, a model professional who turned 37 in July and is in his 21st season as a footballer, was fully earned.

As far as his manager is concerned, it was not all about his purple patch in front of goal either, with Wood finding the net three times in August in games against Reading and Birmingham City and then following up with another goal for good measure at the start of September against promotion favourites Watford.

On Wood, who missed on the monthly gong which went to Hull City's Oscar Estupinan, Millers chief Paul Warne said: "I think he was really touched.

"I texted Woody straightaway (on his nomination) and he texted back and said: 'Thanks for that gaffer, great.' I think he is pretty honoured.

"I know what he is like and all he worries about, which is nice, is what his sons think.

"If his sons think he is getting nominated for Championship player of the month, he's got massive kudos in his house.

"I can imagine him walking in with his big dressing gown and slippers on, saying to his kids 'Make dad a cup of tea’ after his nomination.

"It is not very often that a defender gets nominated. I know he has been nominated for his goals. But if you took his goals out of it, he has still had a really amazing month.

"Defenders don't get it (awards) as much unless you are a Liverpool centre-half, then people you appreciate you. But generally defenders go below the radar."

While Wood is in the winter of his long and successful career, recent Millers loan signing Brooke Norton-Cuffy is at the start of his and has already made a positive impression on and off the pitch with Warne.

On it, the Arsenal loanee has caught the eye and his willingness to strive to get better has also not gone unnoticed either.

Warne continued: "He has settled in really well and he's a good kid. His mum's a teacher and he's dad is a joiner and his brother is sporty as well.

"He had a really good loan last year and has settled into the group really well and he's coming out of his shell a little better.

"He's a quiet kid. People think you sign someone from Arsenal and they are going to turn up with diamonds hanging off them and he is not that sort of kid.

"He's a level-headed kid who wants to get better. After the game on Saturday, he texted me about something he wants to work on in training that he thinks he can improve.