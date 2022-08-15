Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers were gazumped by Wigan in their bid to sign leading striker target Ashley Fletcher towards at the end of week. Warne stated that he had a contingency option but was waiting for his parent club to decide whether to make him available.

Wing-back is the current priority, with Peter Kioso out for a spell and the Millers down on options in that position.

On whether the identity of the striker could be Humphrys or Stockton, previously linked with the Millers, Warne said: "I did enquire about him (Humphrys before). That's a no. And I did try to sign him last year, that's no secret. Wigan have got loads of strikers but that isn't an active case.

"I haven't had any contact with him (Stockton), I am led to believe he is signing for Fleetwood so that is why he wasn't in the squad (on Saturday). That's the rumour I have heard. He is not coming to this building.

"I am not anywhere near a striker currently or a wing-back, although I am desperately trying to get one in (wing-back).

"At the moment, I've got Wes (Harding) who is a centre-half playing wing-back, although he does a really good job. But it is hard to think he will do that for the next ten weeks.

"Pelts (Lee Peltier) could possibly play there, but I am actively trying to get a wing-back and am supposed to be speaking to one today.

"I really want a wing-back, however me wanting a wing-back to the club wanting him to let me have him and everything matching up is a long way off. At the moment, we are at the early stages. I'd like to think I'll have one in the next few days, but as always, I won't get my hopes up."