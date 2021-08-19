Rotherham United boss Paul Warne on the condition of Freddie Ladapo ahead of Sheffield Wednesday derby

Freddie Ladapo.

Ladapo, who scored on the opening weekend of the League One season against former club Plymouth Argyle, had a Covid-19 scare last week, which thankfully proved negative.

But he continued to report feeling unwell, with it subsequently coming to light earlier this week that he has been suffering from a bout of tonsilitis, following a hospital visit.

He missed Tuesday's victory at Morecambe.

The centre-forward, who famously netted a dramatic last-gasp winner when the Millers triumphed 2-1 at Hillsborough in March, was well enough to train on Thursday.

Warne is keeping his fingers crossed that Ladapo will be available to be involved, with the Millers chief light in numbers in terms of forward options, with no headway having currently been made on the transfer front to bring in another attacker to boost his options ahead of the summer transfer deadline.

On Ladapo, Warne said: “He trained today and trained quite well, although he was a bit blowy.

“We will just see how he reacts tonight really, it's not about the training, but it could knock him sideways.

“We will (then) see how he comes in, in the morning and we will make an informed decision. He will definitely play a part but how much of a part, we will have to see.

“He had tonsillitis, he has taken penicillin and it has calmed down.