Wing-back Bramall was a surprise returnee to the bench for the Millers' last Championship game before the international break against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

He had suffered ligament damage at Middlesbrough on January 20 and it was feared he could miss most of the rest of the campaign.Northern Ireland international Ferguson had been sidelined all season after undergoing three operations in a bid to correct a series of hernia issues, before making his comeback as a came late substitute in the Championship home loss to Watford on February 17.

He made starts in two games against Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City in early March, but has not been involved since.On the duo, head coach Leam Richardson, whose side visit Deepdale on Friday, said: "We've got a bit more training into them. They've been out for a long time.

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson, on the touchline in the recent Championship game with Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"They're still in that 'rehab' mode where we put them in because we need the numbers. Both are available, so fingers crossed they can have a big impact over the Easter weekend."

Tyler Balckett, out since early October with a serious hamstring issue, returned to the bench in the game with the Terriers.

The defender was an unused substitute.

On whether he could be involved over Easter, Richardson added: "We'll have to wait and see. We're trying to keep as many players as possible available because we've got a quick turnaround in games.

"We'll wait and see on that one."

Millers are playing for pride alone, with their relegation to be confirmed shortly, possibly over the Easter programme.

They have yet to win away from home this term and you have to go back to November 2022 for their last league success on the road.

On ending that sequence to provide a crumb of consolation for stalwart supporters in a desperate sequence, Richardson commented: "Yes, absolutely. It would be fantastic for them.

"They travel up and down the country and spend a lot of money and give up a lot of time in supporting their club.