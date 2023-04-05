ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Matt Taylor will make a late decision on the fitness of a number of players including Tyler Blackett, Ollie Rathbone, Cameron Humphreys and Lee Peltier ahead of their Championship home encounter with West Brom on Friday.

Influential midfielder Rathbone has been struggling with an ongoing groin issue which has kept him out since the end of February, while recent signing Blackett missed the weekend trip to Hull City with a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Peltier jarred his back at Hull, while Peter Kioso (ankle), Tom Eaves (hip), Humphreys (knee) and Shane Ferguson (groin) will be assessed on Thursday ahead of the Good Friday game against Albion.

On Blackett and Rathbone, Taylor said: "The biggest aspect is that he (Blackett) has no reaction from today (Wednesday) and then he has a chance of being available in some capacity.

Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"He has done a small amount on the grass, which is a bonus and we will assess him tomorrow. He's got to hit certain markers going into the game - whether he can sprint and turn and sprint and pull out and stretch the hamstring.

"He will find that out with the physios tomorrow in a controlled environment and then we will make a decision on Friday morning.

"It was always a week to ten-day time-frame. It is important we don't put him at risk and then lose him for another few days or another week.

"Similar to Tyler, Oli has done a little bit within a controlled environment. He was with the team in a controlled environment in certain training practices today (Wednesday), but very little opposed stuff.

"He seems better on the back of the injection, but he was also better this time last week when he was training and we thought he would be available for the Hull game.

"Every day, you are waiting to see if there's a reaction and what that reaction is and what it hampered him for what's next. He will do a very light session tomorrow. We have missed him and do want him back on the pitch.

"PK (Kioso) has done a little bit today with his ankle, unopposed and we will assess him. Tom Eaves has done a bit of training today on the back of missing the start o the week with a hip problem.

"Cam Humphreys is constantly managing a knee issue and Shane Ferguson is, to a certain extent, with a groin issue he has had in the past.

"Pelts came off midway through the second half with a back injury (at Hull), which has spasmed up and he has not done anything as yet. We will assess him going into Friday."

Taylor, who is without the suspended Domingos Quina on Friday, has confirmed that Grant Hall (hamstring) won't feature again this season, but is hopeful that Ben Wiles will return before season's end.

He added: "In terms of time-frame, Grant won't feature again this season and (with) Ben Wiles, we still have high hopes and expectations that he will.

