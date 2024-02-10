Bamford appeared to divert a deflected low cross from Junior Firpo into the net with his arm to make United 1-0 up on ten minutes.

Bamford’s celebrations, which implied he has used his arm, left a sour taste in the mouth of Millers players, with Richardson showing his anger after remonstrating with the officials on the touchline.

His low cross took a deflection off Sean Morrison with Bamford then clearly making a movement towards the ball with his right arm and seeming to get a faint touch.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring their side's controversial first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Rotherham United at Elland Road. Picture Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

On the incident, Richardson said: “It was tough with the challenge ahead of you before you arrive. I thought we started the game in the ascendancy and the goal has not cost us the result, but led to a large part of it with the handball.

“I did not really appreciate the linesman who was on this side, laughing and joking with Patrick after the game. It was unprofessional, but not an excuse we will move on.

“It was unprofessional to be laughing and joking with a player who has cheated not only them out of a decision, but potentially a result as well (afterwards).

"That’s not a complaint, but a take-away for the officials to get better themselves going forward. It was unprofessional and there’s a lot at stake and they need to know that.

"I was disappointed for the players after the work ethic they put in.