Rotherham United boss Steve Evans on whether Alex Revell could return to the club

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Steve Evans admits he would love to work with Alex Revell again - and is not ruling out another potential return to the New York Stadium if circumstances dictate.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 15:00 BST

Ex-Millers striker Revell, a player during Evans’ first spell at the club, worked as first-team coach for Evans at former club Stevenage.

Revell, who previously managed the Hertfordshire outfit before Evans’ arrival, is currently in interim charge of the club after the Scot elected to head back to Rotherham alongside long-time assistant Paul Raynor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 40-year-old is among the favourites to succeed Evans permanently.

Former Rotherham United striker Alex Revell is currently the interim manager of Stevenage. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesFormer Rotherham United striker Alex Revell is currently the interim manager of Stevenage. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Former Rotherham United striker Alex Revell is currently the interim manager of Stevenage. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

On whether Revell wants to return to full-time management, Evans said: “Does Alex one day want to return to management? Yes, he does. We know that, he is part of us.

"Is he ready? That determination doesn't lie with me, it lies with Phil Wallace and the Stevenage board.

"Since we've left, we haven't spoken to Alex. When you leave a club, you must have the integrity to not communicate back to your old players and staff because they can get mixed messages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Would I see Alex Revell back on my staff at some time? If we had a position available and Alex was fancying it, absolutely.”

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Revell famously scored one of the great Wembley goals with an iconic strike from distance in the Millers’ League One play-off final against Leyton Orient in May 2014.

It went down in Rotherham folklore as did Evans’ touchline celebration.

Evans added: “We've been quite clear with Alex (before).

"Alex was in a difficult position when we went to Stevenage. He'd been the manager for a short period and the chairman sacked him but kept him in the academy structure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When I met the chairman I made it clear I wanted to bring Alex back in. One-hundred per cent I don't know what Stevenage's procedure will be with Alex (interim charge). Would you be an asset working for me here? He's been an asset for two years.

"He's adored by the people here, He's adored more than any of us and for the right reasons. He is the major reason why this club (Rotherham) had its success.

"Every day I say this: he scored the best-ever goal at Wembley. If people want to debate it, show me the other goals.”

Related topics:Steve EvansNew York Stadium

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.