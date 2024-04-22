Rotherham United boss Steve Evans on whether Alex Revell could return to the club

Ex-Millers striker Revell, a player during Evans’ first spell at the club, worked as first-team coach for Evans at former club Stevenage.

Revell, who previously managed the Hertfordshire outfit before Evans’ arrival, is currently in interim charge of the club after the Scot elected to head back to Rotherham alongside long-time assistant Paul Raynor.

The 40-year-old is among the favourites to succeed Evans permanently.

Former Rotherham United striker Alex Revell is currently the interim manager of Stevenage. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

On whether Revell wants to return to full-time management, Evans said: “Does Alex one day want to return to management? Yes, he does. We know that, he is part of us.

"Is he ready? That determination doesn't lie with me, it lies with Phil Wallace and the Stevenage board.

"Since we've left, we haven't spoken to Alex. When you leave a club, you must have the integrity to not communicate back to your old players and staff because they can get mixed messages.

"Would I see Alex Revell back on my staff at some time? If we had a position available and Alex was fancying it, absolutely.”

Revell famously scored one of the great Wembley goals with an iconic strike from distance in the Millers’ League One play-off final against Leyton Orient in May 2014.

It went down in Rotherham folklore as did Evans’ touchline celebration.

Evans added: “We've been quite clear with Alex (before).

"Alex was in a difficult position when we went to Stevenage. He'd been the manager for a short period and the chairman sacked him but kept him in the academy structure.

"When I met the chairman I made it clear I wanted to bring Alex back in. One-hundred per cent I don't know what Stevenage's procedure will be with Alex (interim charge). Would you be an asset working for me here? He's been an asset for two years.

"He's adored by the people here, He's adored more than any of us and for the right reasons. He is the major reason why this club (Rotherham) had its success.