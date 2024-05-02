The Swedish international, a cult hero in his time with the club, is likely to play his final game in a Millers jersey in Saturday’s last-day encounter with Cardiff City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The 25-year-old, who has a £1m relegation release clause in his contract, is the subject of major interest from a number of rivals, with the likes of Sheffield United and Stoke City among those linked.

As a gesture of goodwill and appreciation to supporters, Johansson will paying for the first 600 customers through the door at the Cutlers Arms in the town centre to have a pint on him.The pub will open early at 9am for the occasion and each drink will come with a card and special message.

Rotherham United keeper Viktor Johansson barks out the orders in the Championship game with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in March. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Evans said: “I think if Viktor's putting money behind the bar, I'll be there myself!

"Viktor's been a wonderful goalkeeper for the club. Everyone is aware of the huge interest in him.

"I'm getting phone calls from managers who want my opinion on what he's like behind the scenes. They don't ask what he's like between sticks. They see that for themselves.

"Whether he's with us next season remains to be seen but, at the minute, I'm planning with him. He hasn't gone anywhere yet.

"Fans have bonds with managers and players because they recognise what they do and how hard they fight for their club. Viktor is a top-class talent.

"I've sat in the stands and watched him and he's been wonderful. More importantly, he's a really good guy off the pitch. He's really professional.