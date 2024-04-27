Evans’ side fell to a 2-0 defeat to Bristol City in their penultimate league fixture, although Rotherham’s relegation has long since been sealed. The club are already making plans for a return to League One and Evans is set to deliver a plan to Stewart next week.

Speaking after the loss at Ashton Gate, Evans said: “This is one of the biggest challenges I have taken on, but I am confident that we can bounce back next season. I am preparing a document for the chairman which will lay out my views and plans to get us back into the Championship.

“He wants me to be brutally honest and that will be the case. I will deliver the document next week and then the hard work begins.”

Steve Evans is hoping to take Rotherham United back to the Championship next season. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Rotherham fell behind at Ashton Gate to a Tommy Conway penalty before the Robins lead was doubled by Scott Twine. Evans conceded his side did not deserve to win but insisted Bristol City should not have been awarded their spot-kick.

He said: “We were clearly second best today. Bristol City were technically better than us, but I was proud of the way my players stuck to their task.

“Tom Eaves had a great chance to open the scoring. They will say their goalkeeper made himself big for the save, but it was a key moment because goals change games.

“I would like to have seen how we performed if taking the lead. But it wasn’t to be and then the referee has made a mistake for the penalty. I thought at the time that Tommy Conway went down late and having seen the incident again I know he wasn’t fouled.