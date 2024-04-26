Widely acknowledged as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship, Johansson is expected to move on this summer, with the Swedish international reportedly having a £1m relegation clause in his contract which runs until the summer of 2025.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a switch to Sheffield United in the winter window, with Stoke City being the latest club being tipped to make a move for him.

Johansson has been a league ever-present so far this term for the Millers, but Evans admits that he might hand number two Dillon Phillips an appearance in the club’s final two games to take a look at him in competitive action.

Rotherham United keeper Viktor Johansson barks out the orders in the Championship game with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in March. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Evans said: “Listen, I think it’s well recognised throughout football and I know Viktor’s representatives have not been short in putting it in the media that there are clauses for Viktor to go onto new pastures.

"He’s got a huge amount of interest in him, absolutely and I am not surprised. I have only worked with him for a week and watched him for 20 minutes in his first training session and I shouted across to (Paul) Raynor: ‘that boy is the real deal.’

"Everything he does; his professionalism, his hands and his saves.

"I have watched Viktor against my teams and when I have been sat in the stands and Viktor will have considerable interest around him. What I have got to do is make sure that we continue to love the kid because you never say never.

"Just as importantly, I have had a really good analysis of Dillon Phillips, who was very good at Wycombe; exceptional.

"He got a great move to Rotherham. I feel sorry for him in a way and I feel sorry for him because of Viktor Johansson because that boy has been so good.

"It’s always important to assess everyone in the two games (before season’s end) and they might be the opportunity in these (remaining) games as well - if not on Saturday, then the following Saturday - to have a look at Dillon in action as opposed to just the training ground."

Meanwhile, Evans has confirmed that striker Charlie Wyke has returned to parent club Wigan Athletic due to a minor ankle issue, with his loan spell in South Yorkshire now over.

The Millers chief has also stressed the club intend to hold discussions with key duo Hakeem Odoffin and Ollie Rathbone regarding longer-term deals after activating 12-month clauses in their current contracts to keep them until the summer of 2025.

Evans added: "I had a little chat with Rob Scott and one with Paul Douglas and told both players we'd be taking up the options.