Rotherham United break impressive record on way to Papa John's Trophy victory at Wembley

The Millers were made to work hard for their win at Wembley against League Two Sutton United, after Jordi Osei-Tutu levelled deep into second-half stoppage time to send the game to extra time.

Paul Warne's side emerged as 4-2 victors after an extra 30 minutes, as they ended their EFL Trophy campaign with 27 goals. That total is a new record for the tournament, which was first introduced during the 1983-84 campaign.

The Millers scored 15 goals in their three group games, which included a 6-0 victory over South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.

They scored one goal in their Round Two contest with Port Vale as they needed penalties to advance before winning 4-2 at Crewe Alexandra in Round Three.

They drew 1-1 with Cambridge United in the last eight before being held to a 2-2 draw by Hartlepool United in the semi-finals. The Millers advanced on both occasions after winning on penalties.

At Wembley on Sunday, it looked like Sutton were on their way to winning the competition for the first time as Donovan Wilson and Craig Eastmond had scored either side of stunning goal from Ben Wiles, who crashed in an effort off the underside of the crossbar from outside the box.

Osei-Tutu popped up with the dramatic equaliser before a remarkable goal from Chiedozie Ogbene and a header from Michael Ihiekwe was enough for the Millers to claim victory and lift the EFL Trophy for a second time.