The veteran defender, a lynchpin of the Millers backline for several seasons, joined the club in 2014.

Back at Christmas, the 36-year-old revealed that he expected to remain with the Millers, where he became a cult hero and said there were 'just a few loose ends to tie up”.

After focusing on getting the Millers over the line on the promotion front - and captaining the club to a third successive instant promotion back to the Championship under Paul Warne - the deal has finally been signed off.

Millers captain Richard Wood: Picture: Tony Johnson

Wood, a player who Warne has described as 'fundamental' to the Millers cause, has now signed on for a ninth season at the club.

Meanwhile, the future of a host of other Millers players remains uncertain, with Michael Smith, Jamie Lindsay, Angus MacDonald, Michael Ihiekwe, Viktor Johansson, Mickel Miller, Joe Mattock among those who deals expire.

The club can activate a one-year option on the deals of Chiedozie Ogbene and Freddie Ladapo, although the future of the latter - who was transfer-listed in January - looks hugely uncertain.

The forward, who scored 15 times in 2021-22, did not feature in the club’s matchday squad for final three games of the season.

Speaking about his future last month, Warne - due to speak with Ladapo and his reprensentatives this week - said: “Freddie thinks his football life is elsewhere and I’ve got no problem with that."

The situation with Smith, who the Millers are desperate to keep, remains the club's key priority.

Rotherham are likely to have to make Smith one of the best offers in the club’s history to have a chance of retaining him.

On whether he expects the situation to be resolved quickly, Warne recently said: “My Rotherham United answer is I’d like to get it sorted in the next couple of days one way or another. My experience is that it won’t be done for weeks."