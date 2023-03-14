It only snowed for about five minutes in Rotherham last night but it was enough time for the Millers to be caught cold in their bid to avoid falling through the ice at the end of the Championship season.

With the game against Preston North End poised at 1-1 and the patrons inside the New York Stadium ducking out of the sudden snow flurry for the warm sensation of a half-time pie, Ched Evans swung a boot at the ball from the edge of the area and flashed it past Viktor Johannson in the Millers goal.

It would prove a decisive intervention from the former Sheffield United striker, for even though there was still a half of football to be played and the snow had eased when the sides re-emerged from the dressing rooms, Rotherham never looked like forcing an equaliser.

They had done so once already in the game, Hakeem Odoffin’s near-post header cancelling out Tom Cannon’s close-range finish, but away-day specialists Preston are too streetwise, too well-drilled to give up a lead twice, and Rotherham, not crafty enough to fashion chances outside of the rare set-piece.

Preston North End's Ched Evans (second right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal as the snow falls in Rotherham (Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire)

It leaves the Millers five points clear of the relegation zone with 11 games remaining, Blackpool having cut the deficit from a healthy eight with a thumping win over QPR.

It had all started so promisingly, with Rotherham at their most dangerous in the opening 10 minutes.

Chiedozie Ogbene looked in the mood and led the charge. Rotherham’s mercurial forward was in the mood from the off and beating left-back Greg Cunningham down the right wing only enhanced that belief.

His confidence was such that he was skinning players inside his own half to begin moves, but it wasn’t just him, Tariqe Fosu-Henry and Odoffin were also running at the retreating yellow shirts of Preston every time they got chance.

Rotherham United's Tariqe Fosu (right) and Preston North End's Alan Browne battle for the ball (Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire)

All that was missing in those early stages was the final pass and the creation of a chance.

They also lacked a calm head in midfield. For all the purpose and intent, Rotherham needed someone to put their foot on the ball and slow things down just as Preston started to grow into the game.

That became apparent on 23 minutes when Preston broke up play in midfield, moved the ball right to Brad Potts, back to Alan Browne and then into the box for an unmarked Robbie Brady to cushion a header into Cannon who couldn’t miss from six yards.

Rotherham needed an instant response and should have had one, Wes Harding finding Jordan Hugill 10 yards from goal but the striker skied a header over the bar.

Matt Taylor’s men were lucky not to be two down when the ball broke to Potts inside the area, he turned Leo Hjelde and fired the ball across goal but Evans whiffed his shot.

Rotherham made Evans pay within minutes. First Odoffin was millimetres away from connecting with Harding’s cross, but from the resulting corner he made sure he wasn’t denied again, attacking the front post to meet Shane Ferguson’s inswinger with a firm header from six yards.

Instead of that being the catalyst, Rotherham still went into the break in arrears. Time was meandering down to the half-time interval and the snow was just starting to fall when Evans spun on the edge of the area and rifled a volley beyond the reach of Johansson and into the bottom corner.

A second-half pattern in which Rotherham pressed in vain for a second equaliser looked to be set in stone, only Preston did not read the script. Buoyed by away form that has seen them win eight of 17 games on their travels, Preston sought a decisive third and nearly had one five minutes after the break when Cannon struck the bar from a narrow angle.

Cohen Bramall, one of three substitutes Taylor made before the hour, then did well to track a run from Evans and block a goalbound shot.

Preston’s Bambo Diaby, in charge at the back, scooped a shot over the bar from the resulting corner with Rotherham, who had started with great intent, now clinging on.

Taylor switched his formation to 3-5-2 and kept Hugill up top, supporting him with Connor Washington from the bench, as Rotherham sought to gain some momentum.

But the open field Ogbene was running into in the first 10 minutes was a distant memory and soon became cul-de-sacs of yellow shirts from which he didn’t emerge with the ball.

Rotherham could create only one Hugill chance in the second half which summed up a worryingly inept attacking display.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Harding (Blackett 57), Peltier (Kioso 72), Humphreys, Hjelde (Bramall 57); Coventry (Lindsay 72), Odoffin, Fosi-Henry; Ferguson (Washington 57), Ogbene, Hugill. Unused substitutes: Vickers, Eaves.

Preston North End: Woodman; Storey, Diaby, Cunningham; Whiteman, Potts, Browne (Onomah 85), Johnson (Ledson 79), Brady (Fernandez 79); Cannon (Delap 85), Evans (Parrott 70). Unused substitutes: Cornell, Hughes