Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart provides a positive update on the Championship club's transfer plans

ROTHERHAM UNITED chairman Tony Stewart says that the Millers’ summer recruitment is 'going well' and has expressed confidence that the club will bring in more Championship-class players after a spate of recent activity.

After a quiet start to the close season, activity has recently picked up over the past week with the Millers confirming permanent deals to sign former Middlesbrough and QPR defender Grant Hall - who spent a productive loan spell in South Yorkshire last term - ex Nottingham Forest midfielder Cafu and goalkeeper Dillon Phillips following his departure from Cardiff City

The club remain in the market for several other signings and are one of a number of sides interested in former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp.

Meanwhile, fellow Yorkshire club Hull City are not understood to be in the running to sign the 37-year-old.

Tony Stewart, chairman of Championship club Rotherham United. Picture: Getty Images.

Stewart, speaking to the club's website from their pre-season training camp in Spain, said: "I think the manager has done a good job, along with his staff, to recruit and there's one or two more to come in yet. I am really pleased. They look Championship players.

"In the past, we've tended to work with League One (players). At this stage, the manager wants Championship players and he has been confident and we have got them.

"Rob Scott and the manager work very closely along with the recruitment (department). It's been professional.

"I am alerted at all times to the possibility and what's what. It's been a very tense two to three weeks and there's still activity with players with regards to conversations and deals. It's going well.

"We have proved we are a Championship club and the recruitment has been very busy.

"There's quite a few new names coming in and renewals of contracts with existing players. It's certainly been action time and we can't wait until we set off against Stoke (on August 5).