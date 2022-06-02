Lindsay’s existing contract was due to expire at the end of this month, although the Millers did have a 12-month option which they could activate.

But the 26-year-old has agreed fresh terms and is now committed to the club until the summer of 2024.

League One outfit Portsmouth were linked with a move for the former Ross County player in the January transfer window and were tipped to resurrect their interest this summer.

STICKING AROUND: Rotherham United's Jamie Lindsay (left). Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

Instead, Lindsay will be preparing for another crack at the Championship in 2022-23, where he and his team-mates suffered a heartbreaking and wholly unfortunate relegation in the dying minutes of the final day of the 2020-21 campaign at Cardiff City.

The Scot insists he has unfinished business at that level and is also conscious that Millers supporters did not see the best of him in an injury hit 2021-22 season, albeit one which ended in promotion to the second tier.

Lindsay, who headed to the club from north of the border for a six-figure fee in the summer of 2019, said: “Last season was probably the hardest I had on a personal level. I think I started really well, but picked up an injury, which meant I had to come out of the team.

“In fairness to the boys, they were on an unbelievable run and playing extremely well, so it was very hard to get back in. At the end of the day, results are the most important thing, whoever has the shirt and we were obviously really successful.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“Hopefully this time, back in the Championship again, I can play a huge part.

“Of course, I want to play in the Championship again and it’s exciting to get the opportunity to do that.

“We’re not going into the league to try and make up the numbers. We know how the disappointment felt last time and we want to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our aims.”

The Millers remain in discussions with striker Michael Smith and defender Michael Ihiekwe about the prospect of extending their stays with the club. Their current deals also end shortly.