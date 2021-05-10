Rotherham United chief Paul Warne to consider his future after relegation

Oh no: Paul Warne reacts after Cardiff City score their equaliser. Picture: Getty Images

The Millers went down in devastating fashion on Saturday afternoon courtesy of an 88th-minute equaliser from Marlon Pack in a 1-1 draw at Cardiff City – with the visitors having agonisingly been just a few minutes away from staying up.

Instead, Rotherham, who went ahead following an outstanding early volley from loanee Lewis Wing, have made an instant return to League One to cap the toughest season of Warne’s reign for all manner of reasons.

On his future, Warne – recently handed the backing of chairman Tony Stewart to carry on in the event of relegation – said: “It is a hard question to answer. I am emotionally beaten.

“I want to be the manager who tries to recruit a new team, I do. (But) I just want to go away, lick my wounds and shut my front door for a few days. That is not me being aloof. I am not.

“I am not saying I want to walk into unemployment or anything. I just don’t know what more we can give.

“Rich (assistant Richie Barker) lives 200 miles from his family. He is broken in there, the same with Hammy (Matt Hamshaw) and Andy (Warrington).

“Everyone works so hard at this club. It is literally life-consuming. I just feel like I need a break from football.

“In two or three days, I will probably have my mojo back, be flying again and trying to recruit a team.

“At the moment, I just feel I want to wallow in my sadness, if I am truly honest.”

Following relegation, the future of several players is likely to come under microscope in the months ahead, with the likes of Matt Crooks, Michael Smith and Ben Wiles expected to attract interest from second-tier clubs.

“I came out of the dressing room really quickly and thanked them all for their efforts this season. It has been an honour to work with them,” added Warne.

“But I know the dressing room isn’t going to be the same next year, which is heartbreaking.”

