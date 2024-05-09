Rotherham United coaching target is confirmed as manager at League One rivals as Millers boss Steve Evans switches to other targets
The former Millers striker, who worked as first-team coach under manager Steve Evans in his time at the Hertfordshire club, had been linked with a return to Rotherham and a reunion with Evans.
But Revell, who has been in temporary charge following Evans’ exit, has now been named as full-time boss at Boro, for a second time.
Evans had wanted to bring Revell back to the Millers, but recently acknowledged that he could return to management, with the Scot having made contingencies regarding speaking with other targets.
Speaking late last week, Evans said: “I've met a couple of other prospective candidates for the role. You'd expect me to do that.
"Even if Alex had been available, he wouldn't have been coming in, like, today or tomorrow.
"I wholly respect Phil Wallace (Stevenage chairman) and when Phil has made the decision, I will decide if one or two of the potential candidates for the role have gone above Revs in the pecking order.
"Alex may go back into management.
"He's had a scholarship and an apprenticeship for two years working with us. He's learned lots and he's got lots more to learn as well. Everyone knows, he's a really good guy."
Confirming the appointment of Revell, Stevenage chief Wallace said: “We’ve taken our time to consider various candidates, but we believe the dynamics of our squad dictated that Alex was the natural successor to Steve.
"Alex knows the players, he’s been part of the original recruitment metric and, importantly, he’s held in high esteem by the dressing room.
"However, we wanted to improve our chances of success on the pitch by providing an experienced coach/assistant manager with in-game expertise and years of experience winning games.
"In this regard, we’ve also appointed the management team that Alex has chosen with Neil Banfield joining as assistant manager/first team coach and Scott Cuthbert taking over Alex’s former number three role.”
