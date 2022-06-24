Eaves, 30, who spent a loan spell earlier in his career with the Millers, has signed a three-year contract.

The Liverpudlian striker was linked with a move to the Millers in the previous two transfer windows and has now agreed to become a Rotherham player at the end of his deal at Hull, which expires next week.

Eaves - who joined Hull from Gillingham in the summer of 2019 - made 107 appearances for the Tigers, scoring 18 goals. He netted five times in 33 appearances last term.

Eaves was told last month that his opportunities would be severely restricted next season at Hull, with the forward’s mature approach in contract negotiations being praised by the club.

Speaking in May, chairman Acun Ilicali said: “Eaves is a very strong character and one of the most popular players in this team. But everybody respects that a team has to change to go forward.

“You look at the table and you see this team was not a candidate for the Premier League. To be a candidate, you have to bring in new players and if you bring new players, what will happen to the ex-players?

“For the player, it is his life and I don’t want to make anybody unhappy. If he (Eaves) stays here, then will he will play if we bring in two options as we have some options in our head?

Vice chairman Tan Kesler added: “When I spoke with Tom, he was such a class act and very realistic. He said: ‘I don’t want to be the second or third option, thanks for your honesty – I will move on’.”

Eaves' arrival represents the Millers' second incoming deal in under 24 hours following the earlier addition of Luton wing-back Peter Kioso.

The club signed former Charlton Athletic attacker Conor Washington earlier in the window and are in the market for several other players, including Lincoln City's Cohen Bramall.