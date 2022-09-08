Speculation surrounded the future of all three players during the summer window. Now that it is closed, with all three remaining at the club, discussions will re-commence regarding new deals.All three see their current contracts expire next June.

Warne says that the club will aim to offer a financial package as attractive as possible to the players and admits that looking at other incentives to make the deals even more appealing may have to come into their thoughts as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warne, who was unable to convince Michael Ihiekwe or Michael Smith to remain at the club beyond last summer - despite no lack of trying - said: "I cannot encourage lads to sign a deal if they don't want to sign a deal and if their advisors don't want them to sign a deal.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

"We have a pay structure here and will make it as attractive as we can for the players.

"We may have to look at putting things in there that we haven't before to make it more attractive to them.

"It will be a difficult ask, truth be told. I don't expect all three of them to come in with a pen next week and go: 'Yes, I will sign that, perfect.'

"We need to try and nail it down or at least know it isn't happening or source replacements.

KEY MEN: Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene (left) and Dan Barlaser Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

"With Iky (Ihiekwe) we did speak on numerous occasions (last season). In fairness to him, he was always up front and said: 'I just want to leave it until the summer, gaffer'.

"So I could have offered him anything, he was not interested in talking. Similarly, with Smudge (Smith)."

After a brief pause for breath following the closure of the window, talks will start again with the trio soon.