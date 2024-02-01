All Sections
Rotherham United deadline day: Former Bradford City favourite completes Millers' late signing spree

Leam Richardson has returned to his previous club Wigan Athletic to make Charlie Wyke Rotherham United's third transfer of the window - all squeezed in right at the end.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 1st Feb 2024, 23:45 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 23:45 GMT
COMBATIVE: Charlie Wyke

The former Bradford City centre-forward follows fellow loanees Andy Ranomhota and Femi Seriki in signing up for the remainder of the campaign.

More to follow...

