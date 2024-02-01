Rotherham United deadline day: Millers wait to final hour for first window signing but hope it will not be their last

The Zimbabwean international has joined on loan from Cardiff City.

Now 26, Rinomhota started his career in non-league football by coming through the ranks at Wessex League Portchester before being spotted by Reading.

Over the course of the next four years he made over 100 appearances for the Royals before moving to Cardiff in 2022.