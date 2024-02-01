Rotherham United deadline day: Millers wait to final hour for first window signing but hope it will not be their last
Rotherham United have made Leeds-born midfielder Andy Rinomhota their first signing of the transfer window and even at this late stage, hope he will not be their last.
The Zimbabwean international has joined on loan from Cardiff City.
Now 26, Rinomhota started his career in non-league football by coming through the ranks at Wessex League Portchester before being spotted by Reading.
Over the course of the next four years he made over 100 appearances for the Royals before moving to Cardiff in 2022.
He was linked to Rotherham’s relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town this month, as well as League One Blackpool but has opted for the New York Stadium.
