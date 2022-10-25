Rotherham United dealt fresh injury blow ahead of Cardiff City trip as update provided on Chiedozie Ogbene

Following the contest – which ended 2-2 after Viktor Gyokeres’ stoppage-time penalty – Millers manager Matt Taylor revealed that Ferguson was absent due to a groin problem and is set to have a scan on Wednesday.

“It is a groin complaint. He will have a scan tomorrow,” said Taylor after Tuesday’s draw in Coventry.

"It is the same with a lot of these injuries at the moment, they don’t seem to be severe damage – in terms of long-term injuries. But they are injuries which keep them out of a Saturday and Tuesday games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham led twice in Coventry through Cohen Bramall’s first Millers goal and then Conor Washington. Gustavo Hamer had briefly levelled things at 1-1 but it was Gyokeres’ spot-kick that earned the Sky Blues a point.

Taylor provided a positive update on Rotherham forward Chiedozie Ogbene’s recovery from a hamstring injury, with the Republic of Ireland international in line to return against Burnley next Wednesday.

"Hopefully, if it is not this weekend then you are looking forward to the following Wednesday. We need him back because it is another pair of legs and an extra body,” said Taylor of Ogbene, who has missed the club’s last four games.

"He is somebody who is a good player at this level. It is a hamstring complaint and we know he is a powerhouse so we can’t rush him. He is back on the grass but is not sprinting as of yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Matt Taylor manager of Rotherham United applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Rotherham United at Bet365 Stadium on October 18, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"He is probably going to have a few days of high-intensity work and I imagine Saturday would be too soon. It is such a quick turnaround, if it was a different time in terms of games Saturday to Saturday then they are not missing four or five games with a small strain. It is just that time of the season and it is a bit unfortunate.”