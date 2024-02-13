It came in the 79th minute when defender Cameron Humphreys made his first-team return after just over four-and-a-half months out with a serious hamstring injury.

Speaking afterwards, Humphreys, who had played every minute of every league game in 2023-24 prior to getting injured in the home game with Preston North End on September 23, revealed the extent of his plight on the sidelines.

The former Manchester City player, 25, suffered a tear close to the tendon, which was described at the time by then Millers manager Matt Taylor as "about as serious a hamstring injury as you can get."

Humphries subsequently went under the knife and so began the long road back to fairness, with the influential centre-half being immobile in the initial weeks following surgery.

After the best part of two months on crutches, the Manchester-born player stepped up his fitness programme towards the end of year and the weeks of hard work on the comeback trail finally paid off when he came on as a late replacement in the 3-0 loss at Elland Road.

The news was certainly welcome for Millers chief Leam Richardson, whose side faced another Yorkshire side in Hull City on Tuesday night.

Humphreys, who joined the Millers on a three-year deal in July 2022 following the expiration of his contract with Belgian First Division A side Zulte Waregem, said: "When I’d done it, I knew it was something serious because I’d done my hamstring once before and that felt completely different.

"It’s been a long process but I’m happy to be back and hopefully I can help the boys get out of where we are now.

"At the start it was difficult, you are just bed bound and can’t do much, but after that you have to stay strong and positive and think there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

"I was on crutches for eight weeks and getting the weight back on your legs was difficult, but I got there in the end.