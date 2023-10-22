Rotherham United disappointed to miss out on chance to start building momentum after Ipswich Town postponement

Matt Taylor says Rotherham United were as frustrated as anyone to lose Friday's nights game against Ipswich Town at the start of a period where they are looking to make up ground in the Championship.

The televised game was due to be the first of four in a row in South Yorkshire – the only one not at the New York Stadium being Sunday's game at Sheffield Wednesday.

And although newly-promoted Ipswich have had an excellent start to the season and went into the game as the Championship's top scorers, the Millers' win at home to Norwich City showed they can mix it with big Championship clubs on their own turf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when the River Don burst its bank in the face of relentless rain on Friday, the match was postponed for safety reasons even with the recently-relaid pitch in the best condition manager Taylor claimed he had seen it in.

FRUSTRATION: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor

"It's not our decision, it's the council with the police and the local authorities," Taylor pointed out. "We were desperate to play because it was coming at a good time for us.

"Everyone's safety is absolutely paramount.

"As we were pulling into the stadium through one entrance, we were getting turned around to another.

"It's a shame for everyone. Some players were really looking forward to the game but like the supporters, hopefully they'll understand it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham, who remain 23rd after the Owls' 1-0 defeat at Watford, are at home to last season's play-off finalists Coventry City on Wednesday, and welcome Queens Park Rangers on November 4.

"We were due to have three out of the four at home and the other one we don't have to travel," he reflected. "All games are winnable games.

"It's a huge opportunity to get back to the pack and make sure we're no longer means we're playing catch-up in the league."

Rotherham lost a game against Cardiff City last season due to a torrential downpour at half-time but Taylor was impressed with the state of the pitch this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad