Rotherham United display template for survival in historic home win over West Brom

RELEASED this week, West Brom's latest accounts revealed how 'material uncertainty' may cast significant doubt over club owners' ability to continue as a going concern.

Rotherham United's recent financial figures, in comparison, make for much better reading and even prompted leading football finance expert Kieran Maguire to label them as 'the smartest club in the Championship' last month.

On the pitch, there may be ongoing concerns about the Millers' second-tier status. But there should be a few less worries now, at least.

This was Rotherham at their irresistible best as they won individual battles galore - en route to their first ever home victory at this level over Albion and married it with goal threat after tepid displays in their last three winless matches.

It served as a successful template for survival football.

By the end, the game showcased a high-octane team against a disparate line-up of individuals who were subjected to damning chants of ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’ late on from their angry fans.

Carlos Corberan was also scathing, labelling his side’s display as ‘unacceptable.’ He was right.

The Millers may have done it the hard way after trailing to a penalty from ex-Millers loanee John Swift, but their character was unquenchable, personified in Jordan Hugill, who will never forget this particular Good Friday for sure.

They ended the game on easy street and put scoreboard pressure on rivals at the bottom in the process and dealt a crushing blow on the play-off hopes of pitiful Albion.

Earlier, much earlier, it had looked one of those days for Hugill.

The striker, who scored just once in 20 appearances during a loan spell with Albion in 2020-21, missed an early sitter and then conceded a penalty to compound matters.

He dusted himself down to bully the Baggies and score goals either side of half-time. Early smirks from Albion fans were wiped away.

Boasting a derisory two efforts on target in their previous three matches, Rotherham made a mockery of the wretched figure after 45 minutes of this particular occasion - with their ‘on target’ total being triple that embarrassing amount.

Albion possessed early danger on the counter, in the shape of Daryl Dike, but at the other end, their defending was awful.

It resulted in just one concession with a mixture of poor finishing from the hosts and alert goalkeeping ensuring that the visitors weren’t looking at a big interval at the interval.

Just as Rotherham were taking hold of the game, they spoiled it by going behind when Hugill tripped Conor Townsend. Not to worry.

The hosts, - who lost Bailey Wright to injury less than five minutes before - did not feel sorry for themselves. A reprehensible back-four display from the Baggies was more than enough to keep them enthused.

Griffiths raced on to block Shane Ferguson’s effort before Hugill had his cathartic moment, heading home from Conor Coventry’s corner.

Griffiths thwarted Chiedozie Ogbene before Hugill headed against the bar before the visitors were saved by the half-time whistle.

The Millers - who also spurned a golden first-half chance when Tariqe Fosu fired a rebound over and saw Griffiths deny Jamie Lindsay - were at least safe in the knowledge that more chances would surely come if West Brom’s charity continued.

The failure to bring on a defensive leader at the break was soon exposed when Hugill rose above his markers and headed in following Shane Ferguson’s centre.

Corberan eventually got the message and a triple substitution saw two defenders make way. It was too late, the hosts had the momentum.

Hugill spurned a chance at securing the match ball before a flowing move ended with Ogbene shuddering the post with a fierce drive. Moments later, United sealed the deal.

The ball broke for Tariq Fosu and his rising shot flew into the net after he glided inside to record his first goal in Millers colours.Harding went close to a fourth while Ogbene hit the bar as Albion downed tools as Rotherham started their Easter get-away from the drop zone in fitting fashion.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Harding, Humphreys, Wright (Blackett 26), Hjelde; Coventry; Ogbene, Lindsay (Odoffin 87), Fosu-Henry, Ferguson (Rathbone 65); Hugill. Substitutes unused: Vickers, Bramall, Eaves, Kelly.

West Brom: Griffiths; Furlong (Rogic 58), Ajayi (Bartley 58), Pieters, Townsend; Chalobah; Wallace, Gardner-Hickman, Swift (Albrighton 58); Dike, Thomas-Asante (Grant 73). Substitutes unused: Palmer, Malcolm, Andrews.