WHILE IT is hard enough competing against Championship rivals on the pitch, Rotherham United also find themselves battling with some ambitious clubs further down the football pyramid off it in the transfer market.

A summer window which has been unprecedented, in the words of manager Matt Taylor, for the largesse shown by many in the EFL is drawing to a close.

His own club are desperate for a positive twist or three in the right direction, with Taylor still hoping to bring in a trio of signings.

The Millers are close to landing a new recruit ahead of Saturday's home game with Leicester City.

Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles. Picture: PA

Meanwhile, on the outgoing front, key midfielder Ben Wiles has emerged as a target for Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

Taylor, who has recruited seven players thus far including a club record signing in Christ Tiehi - said: "Our competition (for players) isn't just in the Championship, but in League One and probably a few League Two clubs as well.

"It's incredible where money is and what money is spent and we have to be responsible in the way we work.

"Competition does inflate the market and I have not seen a market like it in terms of demand for certain positions on a football pitch. It does not make our job any easier.

"We still know what we want, but it is whether we can obtain it with what we have left to spend.

"We hope the due diligence and work that has gone in so far will keep paying off in the next week or so. If we get what we are looking for, we will be in a stronger position.

"I am pleased with the business we have done thus far. But the squad is thin on the ground and we have injuries as well.

"We do need to strengthen. We might have to look at the free market or free transfers as well, or other options."

Meanwhile, two fringe players have been allowed to leave Huddersfield on loan to further their development.

Shrewsbury Town have beaten off interest from a number of lower-division clubs in the EFL to sign Kieran Phillips on a season-long loan.

Phillips, 23, spent a temporary stint at Morecambe during the Shrimps’ time in League One last term and will continue his education again in the third tier after heading to Shropshire.

He has also had prior loan spells at Walsall and Exeter City.

Sporting director Mark Cartwright said: "There were quite a few clubs interested in taking Kieran, which is no surprise given how he has performed in his previous loans in League One and League Two.

“We all know Kieran has real talent and this move to Shrewsbury is the perfect opportunity for him to take the next step in his career."

Defender Brodie Spencer has joined Scottish Premier League side Motherwell on loan for the 2023-24 campaign - immediately after signing a new deal.