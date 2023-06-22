It is an exciting fixtures reveal for Millers fans after years of living a yo-yo existence and only having one year in the second tier.
Their first home game brings the visit of Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, August 12.
Mouthwatering Yorkshire derbies with Leeds United (relegated from the Premier League) and Sheffield Wednesday (promoted from League One), will have to wait. Leeds are at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday, November 25, with the Owls coming to town on Saturday, March 2.
Matt Taylor’s Millers finish with a home game against Cardiff City on Saturday, May 4.
Rotherham United fixtures
August
Sat 5 Stoke City A
Sat 12 Blackburn Rovers H
Sat 19 Sunderland A
Sat 26 Leicester City H
September
Sat 2 Norwich City H
Sat 16 Huddersfield Town A
Wed 20 Millwall A
Sat 23 Preston North End H
Sat 30 Cardiff City A
October
Wed 4 Bristol City H
Sat 7 Southampton A
Sat 21 Ipswich Town H
Wed 25 Coventry City H
Sat 28 Sheffield Wednesday A
November
Sat 4 Queens Park Rangers H
Sat 11 Watford A
Sat 18 International Date
Sat 25 Leeds United H
Tue 28 Hull City A
December
Sat 2 Birmingham City A
Sat 9 Swansea City H
Tue 12 West Bromwich Albion H
Sat 16 Plymouth Argyle A
Sat 23 Leicester City A
Tue 26 Middlesbrough H
Fri 29 Sunderland H
January
Mon 1 Blackburn Rovers A
Sat 13 Stoke City H
Sat 20 Middlesbrough A
Sat 27 Ipswich Town A
February
Sat 3 Southampton H
Sat 10 Leeds United A
Tue 13 Hull City H
Sat 17 Watford H
Sat 24 Queens Park Rangers A
March
Sat 2 Sheffield Wednesday H
Tue 5 Coventry City A
Sat 9 Norwich City A
Sat 16 Huddersfield Town H
Fri 29 Preston North End A
April
Mon 1 Millwall H
Sat 6 Plymouth Argyle H
Wed 10 West Bromwich Albion A
Sat 13 Swansea City A
Sat 20 Birmingham City H
Sat 27 Bristol City A
May
Sat 4 Cardiff City H