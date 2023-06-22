Rotherham United will open their second successive Sky Bet EFL Championship campaign with a trip to Stoke City on Saturday, August 5.

It is an exciting fixtures reveal for Millers fans after years of living a yo-yo existence and only having one year in the second tier.

Their first home game brings the visit of Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, August 12.

Mouthwatering Yorkshire derbies with Leeds United (relegated from the Premier League) and Sheffield Wednesday (promoted from League One), will have to wait. Leeds are at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday, November 25, with the Owls coming to town on Saturday, March 2.

Rotherham United learn their fixture list for the 2023/24 Championship season (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Matt Taylor’s Millers finish with a home game against Cardiff City on Saturday, May 4.

Rotherham United fixtures

August

Sat 5 Stoke City A

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Sat 12 Blackburn Rovers H

Sat 19 Sunderland A

Sat 26 Leicester City H

September

Sat 2 Norwich City H

Sat 16 Huddersfield Town A

Wed 20 Millwall A

Sat 23 Preston North End H

Sat 30 Cardiff City A

October

Wed 4 Bristol City H

Sat 7 Southampton A

Sat 21 Ipswich Town H

Wed 25 Coventry City H

Sat 28 Sheffield Wednesday A

November

Sat 4 Queens Park Rangers H

Sat 11 Watford A

Sat 18 International Date

Sat 25 Leeds United H

Tue 28 Hull City A

December

Sat 2 Birmingham City A

Sat 9 Swansea City H

Tue 12 West Bromwich Albion H

Sat 16 Plymouth Argyle A

Sat 23 Leicester City A

Tue 26 Middlesbrough H

Fri 29 Sunderland H

January

Mon 1 Blackburn Rovers A

Sat 13 Stoke City H

Sat 20 Middlesbrough A

Sat 27 Ipswich Town A

February

Sat 3 Southampton H

Sat 10 Leeds United A

Tue 13 Hull City H

Sat 17 Watford H

Sat 24 Queens Park Rangers A

March

Sat 2 Sheffield Wednesday H

Tue 5 Coventry City A

Sat 9 Norwich City A

Sat 16 Huddersfield Town H

Fri 29 Preston North End A

April

Mon 1 Millwall H

Sat 6 Plymouth Argyle H

Wed 10 West Bromwich Albion A

Sat 13 Swansea City A

Sat 20 Birmingham City H

Sat 27 Bristol City A

May