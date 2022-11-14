United's first game after the international hiatus, at home to Bristol City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday, December 10 has been brought forward to the earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm.

All clubs have been offered the option by the EFL to bring their kick off times forward on that date - should it be mutually agreed by both clubs - to allow supporters to watch the World Cup quarter-finals, with two fixtures set to kick off at 3pm and 7pm respectively on the Saturday.

One could involve England.

AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United FC. Picture: Press Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley's scheduled League One trip to Grant McCann’s Peterborough United on the previous weekend has already been moved to Friday, December 2, kicking off at 7:45pm.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, December 3, the fixture was moved due to England's possible involvement in the World Cup knock-out stages on that day.

Sheffield Wednesday's game at Paul Warne’s Derby County, on December 3, has also been brought forward from the originally scheduled 3pm kick-off time to a 12.30pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers' League Two home game with Walsall on December 3, has also been rescheduled for the previous night (December 2), kicking off at 7.45pm so as to avoid a possible clash with an England fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad