ROTHERHAM UNITED have become the latest Yorkshire club to announce a fixture change next month - to potentially avoid a timing clash with an England fixture at the forthcoming World Cup.
United's first game after the international hiatus, at home to Bristol City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday, December 10 has been brought forward to the earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm.
All clubs have been offered the option by the EFL to bring their kick off times forward on that date - should it be mutually agreed by both clubs - to allow supporters to watch the World Cup quarter-finals, with two fixtures set to kick off at 3pm and 7pm respectively on the Saturday.
One could involve England.
Barnsley's scheduled League One trip to Grant McCann’s Peterborough United on the previous weekend has already been moved to Friday, December 2, kicking off at 7:45pm.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, December 3, the fixture was moved due to England's possible involvement in the World Cup knock-out stages on that day.
Sheffield Wednesday's game at Paul Warne’s Derby County, on December 3, has also been brought forward from the originally scheduled 3pm kick-off time to a 12.30pm kick-off.
Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers' League Two home game with Walsall on December 3, has also been rescheduled for the previous night (December 2), kicking off at 7.45pm so as to avoid a possible clash with an England fixture.
Bradford City's game at Leyton Orient on December 3 will kick off at 12.30pm and not 3pm.