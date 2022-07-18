Rotherham United forward facing 10 weeks out as Paul Warne 'concerned' by Millers' lack of squad depth

The Millers forward sustained the injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town and has left Paul Warne's side with just two fit strikers.

Rotherham kick off their Championship campaign against Swansea City on July 30 with Georgie Kelly and Conor Washington the only players in the forward department not carrying an injury.

Warne described the Kayode's injury as a "hammer blow" and admitted he faces a long period out.

"He's done his hamstring," Warne confirmed to The Rotherham Advertiser.

"He could be out for eight to ten weeks. There's a difference between a tweak and a pull. If it's a grade-three pull it's a good couple of months."

He continued: "The loss of Josh is a hammer blow. He's going to be out for a long period of time. We're down to two fit strikers in the building."

The injury has raised Warne's concerns over the lack of depth in his Rotherham side.

So far this summer, Cohen Bramall, Peter Kioso, Jamie McCart, Tom Eaves, Conor Washington and Cameron Humphreys have joined the Millers who secured a return to the second tier following automatic promotion from League One last season.

However, their summer business has slowed down in the last two weeks and Warne admits the Millers need more players who will be pushing for the starting XI next season.

"I am concerned with the lack of numbers," added Warne.

"I've said after the last pre-season games now, we need players.

