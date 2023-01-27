Rotherham United go 'above and beyond' to sign Jordan Hugill plus Conor Coventry revelation

ROTHERHAM UNITED chief Matt Taylor has revealed that the club have 'gone above and beyond' their usual financial parameters to bring in striker Jordan Hugill.

The Norwich City forward signed a three-and-a-half year deal on Wednesday with the Millers having followed up with the loan acquisition of West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry to take their number of January signings to five.

On ex-Middlesbrough forward Hugill, Taylor said: "The initial conversations a few weeks ago were quite positive. We showed our interest early to Jordan and obviously Norwich as well and I am absolutely delighted to get it over the line.

"He's a player of vast experience at the level. He's always been a part of successful squads in the Championship.

Jordan Hugill. Picture courtesy of Rotherham United FC.

"We have gone above and beyond in terms of the package and the deal to all parties.

"That's testament to the chairman and the people who have worked so hard behind the scenes on this one, but also to Norwich as well in coming to a conclusion in terms of his contract there.

"It basically put us in a position to put our 'best' in front of Jordan and our best sales pitch and fortunately, it's worked.

"He's 30 years old and we hope he plays some of his best football in the next few seasons. He's all in and you can sense that from talking to him."

On the signing of Coventry, 22, a player who the Millers have monitored in the past, Taylor continued: "I am really pleased. He's someone who has had loan experience in the past.

"Whether at League One level or the previous season before at Peterborough at Championship level.

"He's someone who has got a point to prove at this level and wants to show what a good player he is.

"He's been a bit-part of a Premier League squad so far this season and probably feels he hasn't had enough game time.

"He's hungry like the rest of the group are. He's a player of a certain calibre for the level and quality and he will add that to the group.

"He's a technical player and manoeuvres and manipulates the ball well."

