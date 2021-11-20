Rotherham United go second, Sheffield Wednesday hold in Accrington as Doncaster Rovers pick up a point

Sheffield Wednesday were 3-0 up at Accrington Stanley after 22 minutes but two goals for the hosts in either half ensured a nervy finish.

Doncaster Rovers held Lincoln City to a 0-0 draw at the Keepmoat Stadium to keep up their impressive run on home soil.

Rotherham United 3-1 Cambridge United

INTO SECOND: Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has guided his side into the automatic promotion spots. Picture: PA Wire.

Rotherham moved into the League One automatic-promotion spots with a 3-1 win over Cambridge.

With the league’s joint top-scorer Michael Smith out through suspension, it was up to other Millers players to step up and Ben Wiles, Dan Barlaser and Freddie Ladapo duly delivered the decisive goals.

Rotherham got the breakthrough in the 34th minute with Shane Ferguson’s cross headed out to Wiles who crashed in an unstoppable volley.

George Williams spurned a good chance to level before the break but he could not control a volley at the back post from Wes Hoolahan’s cross.

VICTORY: For Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images.

Rotherham made them pay three minutes into added time with Barlaser stroking home from the penalty spot after Ladapo had been tripped by Jack Iredale.

Cambridge got back into it after 51 minutes with Sam Smith finishing off a slick move with a curling effort.

Ladapo ended any hopes for the visitors in the 81st minute by powering in a decisive third from Mickel Miller’s cross.

Accrington Stanley 2-3 Sheffield Wednesday

SPOILS SHARED: For Richie Wellens and Doncaster Rovers. Picture: PA Wire.

Sheffield Wednesday raced into a 3-0 lead in 22 minutes at Accrington but were forced to hold on for a 3-2 win.

The Owls took the lead on 13 minutes when Barry Bannan’s corner found Chey Dunkley who stooped at the far post to head into the bottom corner.

It was two on 20 minutes when Liam Palmer and Theo Corbeanu played a one-two with the Canadian forward driving the ball home.

On 22 minutes it was 3-0 when Palmer this time found Florian Kamberi in the area and he looped the ball over keeper James Trafford.

Stanley got one back on 33 minutes when Lewis Mansell’s overhead kick, from a Sean McConville corner, squeezed into the bottom corner of the net.

It was 3-2 on 53 minutes when half-time sub Joel Mumbongo got the ball to the right of the area, turned and fired it into the roof of the net.

It needed a superb save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell to keep out a Harry Pell free-kick as the Owls held on for three points in their promotion push.

Doncaster Rovers 0-0 Lincoln City

Doncaster and Lincoln battled out a tame goalless draw at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between throughout the game as both sides lacked the ruthless touch in the final third.

Lincoln enjoyed the better of the first half in attacking terms with striker Dan N’Lundulu causing problems for the Doncaster defence.

But they struggled to test young Rovers goalkeeper Louis Jones until producing the best chance of the opening 45 minutes when Conor McGrandles powered onto a Jamie Robson cross and sent a header on goal which Rovers Louis Jones clawed off his line.

Doncaster were the more threatening side after the break but again struggled for opportunities in front of goal.

Aidan Barlow cut inside and lashed a shot from the corner of the box that Josh Griffiths pushed over his bar.