Rotherham United have new fitness concern ahead of MK Dons clash

The Millers could move 13 points clear of third with a victory but manager Paul Warne revealed he has an “important player” struggling with illness.

However, he hopes the player is fit enough to train on Friday which would make him available to face MK Dons.

He said: “We’ve had a bit of illness in the camp for the last few days, with a few lads feeling sorry for themselves!

“Hopefully we’ll be able to come through that before Saturday and put a vibrant group out to face MK Dons.”

Dan Barlaser is back in training after missing Tuesday's draw at Shrewsbury Town following the birth of his first child.

Warne added: “He’s got a new baby son, so he’ll have even more motivation to play well in the team now.

“All is good with everyone else and we’re looking forward to having Dan back for Saturday.”

MANAGER: Paul Warne. Picture: PA Wire.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Mickel Miller are both still sidelined with hamstring issues.

“Neither will be available for the weekend unfortunately," added Warne.

“Mickel will join training tomorrow, Rarmani joined in today and I’ll earmark them both for Hartlepool.”

MK Dons will welcome back Daniel Harvie for the visit to South Yorkshire. The defender has served a ban for 10 yellow cards and returns to Liam Manning’s squad.

David Kasumu made his first start since January in last week’s win over Bolton Wanderers and will again hope to be involved if there were no ill-effects.