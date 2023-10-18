Rotherham United have one centre-back fit again and another missing as their bad luck with injuries continues

Such is life at Rotherham United at the moment that they have one centre-back fit again for Friday's Championship visit of Ipswich Town but appear to have lost another.

Cameron Humphreys is out until 2024 with a hamstring tear and although the full extent of Tyler Blackett's is still being assessed, he will not be back any time soon either.

So it was a relief that Grant Hall and Lee Peltier were able to play in the Millers' last match – a morale-boosting draw at Southampton before the international break, but Hall has suffered a setback which offsets the welcome return of Sean Morrison, who has been out since August.

"Peltier's okay," said Taylor. "We've got a bit of an issue with Hally, we're yet to determine what that looks like.

"It's a bit of a blow but we don't see it as a serious one in any way. He'll undergo a few tests in the next couple of days.

"How Pelts got through 90 minutes (at Southampton) with his experience, his expertise, his grit, his determination and his stubbornness – everything you want from your senior players – and a bit of skill as well.

"He's in a good place going into this game on Friday.

"Sean Morrison's available, Hakeem Odoffin is available so they've come through a week's training with the team as opposed to just building up previously.

"As with anything in football you sometimes lose players but you gain players.

"We're not in the strongest position we'll ever be but that's been the general position all season."

Hall has a hip problem – "It's strange to say it's a fatigue feeling, a dull ache which has restricted him," explained Taylor – which is stopping him going at full throttle at present.

Rotherham are still trying to get to the bottom of what has gone wrong and what needs to be done to address it.

Playing ahead of the rest for the benefit of Sky Sports, a win would not lift the Millers out of the bottom three but it would double their Championship tally and to do so against such an in-form side would build on the feelgood factor Jordan Hugill's brilliant equaliser at St Mary's started.

Rotherham will have to check on goalkeeper Viktor Johansson mentally as much as physically when he returns to England, which is due to be on Wednesday night.