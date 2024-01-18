Rotherham United head of recruitment handed wider role in 'new model' as new director of football at Championship club

ROTHERHAM UNITED stalwart Rob Scott has been confirmed as the club's new director of football.

Scott, a former Millers player from 1998 to 2005, will have a wide brief of responsibility across the footballing side of the business after previously being head of recruitment. He will continue to oversee the club's recruitment 'arm'.

A club statement read: “Extensive conversations have taken place at board level since the club parted ways with former manager Matt Taylor, with it being wholeheartedly-concluded that a new model on the football side was necessary to ensure the club’s continued progression.

"It was unanimously agreed by the board that Rob – who has not only played a significant role off-the-field beyond his recruitment position over recent years, but also has a real understanding of the club dating back to the success he enjoyed here as a player – should be formally given responsibilities that will ensure the continued protection of the club’s ‘DNA’ and provide a clear link between the football and non-football staff across all departments of the club.

Rotherham United director of football Rob Scott. Picture courtesy of Finlay Godbehere.

"The success that the football club has enjoyed over the last 10 years in its current guise has been unprecedented and we are incredibly proud to be able to reflect upon the fantastic memories that it has given us, but now as we look to the future, it has been agreed by all parties that this new model will give us the best possible opportunity to ensure that people in roles across the club are able to maximise their potential in their own areas of expertise moving forwards.

"Rob’s appointment will not impact on his previous position at the football club and he will continue to oversee the recruitment of players, assisted by his network of scouts.

"Nor will the appointment of a director of football detract from our head coach Leam Richardson continuing to have a strong influence on any players that are recruited, tactics that are employed or team selections, rather, it will ensure continuity in the ‘type’ of player and person recruited by the football club moving forwards.

Scott, 50, joined the club in August 2019 following a spell in senior recruitment at Premier League side Watford.

After ending his playing career, Scott had spells as joint-manager at Ilkeston, Boston United and then Grimsby Town, where he worked alongside Millers legend Paul Hurst.

Scott's promotion will enable Leam Richardson to purely focus on first-team matters.

Speaking last week, when questioned about potential structural changes at the club, Richardson said: "My job, fundamentally, when I came in was to make sure the players had direction, the staff had direction and the club had direction on the pitch.

"That's been my main focus.

