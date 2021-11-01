YOU'RE IN: Rotherham United's Ben Wiles, Leeds United's Raphinha and Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg

Here’s our latest line-up in a nifty 3-2-4-1 formation. Have a scroll through and see if you agree with our team selection ... or not.

Goalkeeper – Mark Oxley (Harrogate Town): Not really a day for our keepers to shine in truth, but vastly-experienced Oxley was one of the better ones and was one of Harrogate’s more sound operators in a disappointing home reverse to Bristol Rovers.

Defence – Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town): A dependable, consistent performer who is emblematic of Town’s quiet rise this term. A good professional who made an excellent textbook late challenge to deny Millwall’s Tom Bradshaw and was unflappable throughout.

Sheffield Wednesday's Chey Dunkley scored at Cheltenham. Picture: Steve Ellis

Chey Dunkley (Sheffield Wednesday): The Owls’ only fit centre-half had an eventful game at both ends at Cheltenham, finding the net with a fine header and producing some immaculate defensive contributions.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Rotherham United): The loanee is becoming a real success story with the Millers and delivered another mature and eye-catching performance as Paul Warne’s side made a huge statement in a scintillating drubbing of promotion rivals Sunderland.

Holding midfield – Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town): Still ‘The General’ and a heartbeat in Town’s line-up and helped himself to some goalscoring kudos against Millwall with a rare headed goal.

Levi Sutton (Bradford City): Enjoying a decent spell following his re-emergence in the City line-up and caught the eye against Forest Green with an unquenchable, workaholic display.

FORM GUY: Rotherham United striker Michael Smith Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Attacking midfield – Raphinha (Leeds United): Him again. So priceless to the Leeds cause and their main offensive weapon and typically came up with the goods on a big afternoon in Norwich.

Ben Wiles (Rotherham United): A vibrant performance full of guile; energy, heart and drive from Rawmarsh’s finest. One of many in Millers’ shirts to excel against Sunderland.

Dan Barlaser (Rotherham United): The Geordie had a day to savour against the ‘Mackems’ and produced a thoroughly classy contribution in the middle of the park.

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United): A prodigious talent and showed glimpses of his sublime skills-set on an admittedly poor collective afternoon for Sheffield United against surprise packages Blackpool.

I'M IN CHARGE: Rotherham United boss Paul Warne Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Forward – Michael Smith (Rotherham United): One of the form players across Yorkshire so far this season and Sunderland cannot cope with him as he took his goals tally to an outstanding 12 for the campaign with a brace against the Wearsiders. In the form of his life, quite simply.