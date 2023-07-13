All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Rotherham United 'in the reckoning' for ex-Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp amid links with Coventry City and Derby County

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has confirmed the Millers are “in the reckoning” to sign former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, Taylor admitted the club hold an interest in Sharp but that the veteran marksman is “in demand”. The forward became a free agent after being released by Sheffield United, who he had been on the books of since 2015.

The Sun have reported interest in the 37-year-old from Hull City, Derby County and Coventry City. However, Hull boss Liam Rosenior has said the Tigers are not in the running to secure Sharp’s signature.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Millers manager Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser: “We're in the reckoning but there's competition. He's a player in demand. We've done the best we possibly can as a club and we'll see how it develops.

Most Popular
The forward became a free agent after being released by Sheffield United. Image: David Rogers/Getty ImagesThe forward became a free agent after being released by Sheffield United. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
The forward became a free agent after being released by Sheffield United. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

“Until someone signs for you, you're always considering other targets in their position. We need more than one centre-forward anyway. We're constantly assessing the market.”

Across three spells with Sheffield United, Sharp made 377 appearances and scored 129 goals. He was part of three promotion-winning campaigns at Bramall Lane, with the most recent being last season.

Related topics:Billy SharpMatt TaylorMillersCoventry CityDerby CountyHull City