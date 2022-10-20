Rotherham United injury update as Grant Hall expected to face Hull City but others will be monitored closely

With the Roundwood pitches under water on Thursday, training had to be limited in scope, and if the forecasts are correct, Friday may be similar.

But Rotherham do have the advantage of playing on Tuesday whereas opponents Hull City were at Blackpool on Wednesday. Both sides picked up morale-boosting wins.

On centre-back Hall, Taylor said: "He looks okay. He got a whack on it on Saturday in the game and played on Tuesday. Sometimes when there's a severe impact injury it can just enhance the fluid in that area so it felt a little bit tight.

"He didn't want to risk it, we didn't want to risk it. We could have probably kept him on but in terms of the pressures of the game we felt it was the sensible thing to do to introduce Woody (Richard Wood) – not a bad player to bring on!

"Hally looks like he's going to be fine going into the weekend."

Other inured players are making progress, but probably not enough to refresh the squad on Saturday.

"(Patrick) Kioso's getting closer, he's picked up an ankle injury, which is a shame," said Taylor. "I expect him to do a bit-part tomorrow (Friday) but I don't expect him to be available for the weekend.

"(Tolaji) Bola trained today, so that's the first time I've seen him live. He'll take a little time to get up to speed but it was great to have him out on the training pitch.

"Cheo (Ogbene)'s secondary scan (on his hamstring) was not great news and he's out for the next couple of weeks. Jamie Lindsay's back in training fully now. His facial injury has healed up as well as we could have expected. His face feels a lot more normal, he can talk normally and eat normally.