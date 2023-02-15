Domingos Quina will have a scan on his knee after being forced out of Tuesday evening’s game against Reading during the warm-up.

The Watford loanee was named on the bench as Matt Taylor’s side were beaten 2-1 by the Royals. The Millers took a deserved 37th-minute lead through right-back Lee Peltier, but Andy Carroll levelled early in the second half with a powerful header and also claimed an assist for substitute Tyrese Fornah to nod in a dramatic 90th-minute winner.

Taylor revealed Quina felt a twinge in his knee in training but was ready to play his part in Reading before suffering another set-back just before kick-off.

“He opened his knee up yesterday (Monday) in training, which we didn’t think was too severe and he reported fine today (Tuesday),” said Taylor.

READING, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Matt Taylor, Manager of Rotherham United, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Rotherham United at Select Car Leasing Stadium on February 14, 2023 in Reading, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"He started the warm-up and he has opened his knee up making a passing action, which doesn’t sound great as there isn’t much force behind it.

"We will assess it. He is pretty sore right now. It can happen when you open your knee a little bit, hopefully it is not long term.”

Leeds United loanee Leo Hjelde was not expected to feature and Taylor revealed he took a slight knock in training which ruled him out of the fixture.