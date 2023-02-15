The Watford loanee was named on the bench as Matt Taylor’s side were beaten 2-1 by the Royals. The Millers took a deserved 37th-minute lead through right-back Lee Peltier, but Andy Carroll levelled early in the second half with a powerful header and also claimed an assist for substitute Tyrese Fornah to nod in a dramatic 90th-minute winner.
Taylor revealed Quina felt a twinge in his knee in training but was ready to play his part in Reading before suffering another set-back just before kick-off.
“He opened his knee up yesterday (Monday) in training, which we didn’t think was too severe and he reported fine today (Tuesday),” said Taylor.
"He started the warm-up and he has opened his knee up making a passing action, which doesn’t sound great as there isn’t much force behind it.
"We will assess it. He is pretty sore right now. It can happen when you open your knee a little bit, hopefully it is not long term.”
Leeds United loanee Leo Hjelde was not expected to feature and Taylor revealed he took a slight knock in training which ruled him out of the fixture.
He added: "He did a little bit of training on Monday. A knee collision made him struggle for the next five or 10 minutes. We need Leo back fit and we need our whole squad to be able to contribute. Those are players who couldn’t quite feature and effect the game tonight.”