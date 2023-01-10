NOT for the first time - most definitely not for the first time - a January transfer market will assume huge importance in the season's fates of Rotherham United.

Not for the first time, it promises to be one that is far from straightforward.

On the crest of a slump, form wise, and with injuries to boot, the Millers - who named just seven players on the bench for the weekend FA Cup game at Ipswich - are assigned with completing several pieces of business, despite obvious handicaps.

Their first incoming signing arrived on Tuesday afternoon when they brought in vastly-experienced central defender Sean Morrison on a short-term deal up to the end of the season.

Chiedozie Ogbene. Picture: Getty Images

The Millers need replenishment in several other areas with bringing in another forward or two being an obvious starting point.

Enquiries were made regarding former Barnsley striker Victor Adeboyejo, who has been firing goals in for Burton, but the buy-out fee is reportedly far more than Rotherham are willing to pay. Reports suggest he will join Wigan.

Bringing in a couple of strikers, another central midfield option and right-sided wing-back option - following Brooke Norton-Cuffy's departure are other to-do areas for Matt Taylor.

On the outgoing front, star striker Chiedozie Ogbene - whose deal expires in the summer with the Republic of Ireland international having not committed his future to the club - is on the radar of several Championship clubs, including Millwall and Swansea City.

