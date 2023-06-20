The 27-year-old, back up to number one Viktor Johansson, made three Championship appearances last term and five in all competitions and was offered a new deal by the South Yorkshire outfit at the end of the season.
Vickers will join on July 1 after his Millers deal expires. He has signed a three-year contract and will compete with Joe Wildsmith for first-team duties at Pride Park.
Vickers will link up once again with Rams goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington, who he previously worked with at Rotherham.
He had moved to Rotherham in the summer of 2020 at the end of his contract at Lincoln City.
He contributed to the Millers’ 2021/22 promotion from League One and EFL Trophy success against Sutton United, featuring 25 times in that campaign.