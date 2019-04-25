Rotherham United kicking off after relegation rivals Millwall is far from ideal, insists Paul Warne

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne admits that it is far from ideal that his side must kick off their fateful penultimate Championship match of the season at West Brom an hour-and-a-half after relegation rivals Millwall host Stoke City.

The Lions, the only side that the third-from-bottom Millers can realistically overhaul to retain their diviisonal status, entertain the Potters in a Sky TV selected game which kicks off at 1.30pm.

The final whistle will occur during the first half of Rotherham's game at the Hawthorns, which kicks off at 3pm.

The Millers will be effectively relegated if Millwall - three points clear, with a game in hand and a vastly superior goal difference - win.

On whether he will inform his players of the result during the first half, Warne, who reports no fresh injury issues for the game in the Midlands, said: "I won't tell them if Millwall win, for obvious reasons, but if they lose, I will tell them.

"I told them before the game (on Monday) that Millwall lost and that if we could go out and perform at a level, we had a right chance. On our first-half performance, we did. But unfortunately Birmingham were too strong in the second."

On different kick-off times at the end of the season and potential advantages for the team who plays first, he added: "They (Millwall) know we are not playing (straightaway) and know if they win, they have done enough. So it is a massive boost for them.

"In fairness, it comes with a different pressure. Probably in the last three or four games, everyone should probably kick off at the same time."