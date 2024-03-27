The Rotherham United loanee is part of a Millers squad destined for relegation after a painful write-off of a 2023-24 campaign, with mathematical confirmation to arrive shortly.

Rinomhota joined on loan from Championship rivals Cardiff on loan in January. But the die was already cast for Rotherham in truth.

The midfielder’s future remains up in the air. But he is grateful for small mercies.

Rotherham United midfielder Andy Rinomhota challenges Huddersfield Town rival David Kasumu in the recent Championship derby at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

His previous club Reading, where he was on the books for eight years before leaving in 2022, has experienced all manner of off-the-field strife.

Some welcome good news has arrived this week with the club in exclusive negotiations with a buyer after owner Dai Yongee committed to a letter of intent.

Leeds-born Rinomhota said: "I spent a lot of years there and had a great time at Reading personally.

"Everyone who has been there knows how big of a club - and family club - it is. It is really disheartening to see what is happening due to the owner.

"No-one at the club is at fault apart from the people at the top.

"You see the stuff happening now with trying to sell the training ground and it’s an absolute mess.

"It’s really sad to see and I hope they can come out of it as I’ve got a lot of love for the club.

"A few players left in the season I did (end of 2021-22), but there’s still lads I know there.”

The plight of stalwarts behind the scenes who are the lifeblood of clubs across the country, is something Rimonhota is particularly sympathetic towards.

He added: “From what I heard, a few people have got laid off. Kitchen staff - I know a lot of them well - were very good people - and looked after me a lot.

"They came in every day and were friendly and gave you that buzz around the place.

"It’s sad to see as they don’t deserve that and they have done nothing wrong and their job to their capabilities. It’s no fault of their own and very unfortunate.