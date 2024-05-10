ROTHERHAM UNITED are pressing ahead with their contingency plans after first-team coaching target Alex Revell was named as permanent manager at Stevenage.

Former Millers striker Revell, who worked as first-team coach under manager Steve Evans in his successful time at the Hertfordshire club, had been strongly linked with a return to Rotherham and a reunion with Evans.

But Revell, who has been in temporary charge following Evans’ exit, has now been named as full-time boss at League One outfit Boro, for a second time.

Evans had wanted to bring Revell back to the Millers, but recently acknowledged that he could return to management instead.

Speaking late last week, Evans said: “I've met a couple of other prospective candidates for the role. You'd expect me to do that.

"Even if Alex had been available, he wouldn't have been coming in, like, today or tomorrow.

"I wholly respect Phil Wallace (Stevenage chairman) and when Phil has made the decision, I will decide if one or two of the potential candidates for the role have gone above Revs in the pecking order.

"Alex may go back into management. He's had a scholarship and an apprenticeship for two years working with us.

"He's learned lots and he's got lots more to learn as well. Everyone knows, he's a really good guy."

On the decision to appoint Revell, 40, for a second time, Stevenage chief Wallace added: “We’ve taken our time to consider various candidates, but we believe the dynamics of our squad dictated that Alex was the natural successor to Steve.

"Alex knows the players, he’s been part of the original recruitment metric and, importantly, he’s held in high esteem by the dressing room.

"However, we wanted to improve our chances of success on the pitch by providing an experienced coach/assistant manager with in-game expertise and years of experience winning games.